Best Carrot Cake In Seattle

By Jeffrey Totey Carrot cake is one of those desserts that you find just about everywhere, but finding a really good one takes a bit more sleuthing. Fortunately, we’ve the work for you and found five of the very best places to find a good, rich carrot cake. That’s the good news. The bad news is that each of these places also make so many other types of cakes and pastries, you might end up picking something else out instead, but that’s a good problem to have.

Bakery Nouveau

4737 California Ave. S.W.

Seattle WA 98116

(206) 923-0534

Everything made at Bakery Nouveau is as beautiful to look at as it is to eat. Their carrot cake recipe includes minced carrots and dates and topped with a cream cheese icing that is garnished with shredded coconut. Of course, you really need to visit their website to see their wonderful creations. They like to say, "Get a taste online—then make haste to Bakery Nouveau." Bakery Nouveau also has a second location at 137 15th Ave E, Seattle WA 98112.

The Yellow Leaf Cupcake Co.

2209 4th Ave.

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 441-4240

Baking partners Tony and Michael like to stress that though their name states "cupcake co.," they do so much more. Located in Belltown, this micro-bakery/cupcake boutique also offers French macarons, cakes, pastries, desserts and cookies. Still, it's hard to pass up the carrot cake cupcake, which is like all of their cupcakes; not too sweet and little more sophisticated. Stop in and while you're there, take in a special espresso beverage to compliment your treat

Simply Desserts

3421 Fremont Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 633-2671

It's no wonder why this dessert-maker has been rated one of the top bakeries in the Pacific Northwest for over twenty years. Every item in their shop is made from scratch and they use only premium products. And while their name is Simply Desserts offering good old-fashioned American treats, they have given them a contemporary twist. Special orders can be taken as well, but a visit to the shop is a lot more fun. Enjoy an espresso beverage while you're there.

Hillcrest Bakery

10010 Main St.

Bothell WA 98011

(425) 486-5292

You'll find a lot more than carrot cake at Hillcrest Bakery which has been in business for over 40 years. Specializing in Dutch and European pastries, this bakery offers a full array of cakes (birthday and wedding), breakfast and dessert pastries, cookies, breads and holiday items. So while you may go in for carrot cake, you might walk out with some European treats like an Almond Kringle, Yulekaka, Weihnacht Stollen, Apple Strudel, Almond Macaroons, Napoleans, Petitfours or Eclairs.