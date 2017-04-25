Greatest Seahawks Draft Picks, No. 3: Richard Sherman

Drafted: 2011 NFL Draft, 5th Round (154th Overall)
Career Stats/Awards: 4x Pro Bowl, 2014 NFC Defensive POY, 3x First-Team All-Pro, Superbowl XLVIII, NFL Interceptions Leader 2013, 30 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, 97 passes defended, 5 forced fumbles
There’s hardly a subject that Richard Sherman hasn’t been vocal about.
In 2011, Sherman was selected 154th overall, and you better believe he had something to say about the low pick.
“Inside, I could feel my own fire. I was burning. I was ready to go to Seattle to compete and prove all the doubters — all 31 teams that had passed on me — wrong, ” Sherman wrote in the Players Tribune
And that’s what Sherman has been doing since starting in Seattle.
The talented cornerback has led one of the best secondaries in the league and played a critical role in helping the Seahawks get to and win their first Super Bowl in 2014.
His competitive spirit drove him to be arguably the most talented corner in the league, racking up the most interceptions (30) and defended passes (97) of any active player since entering the NFL.
With his colorful personality on and off the field, Sherman has become a household name and synonymous with the Seahawks recent success. He may wear his emotions on his sleeve, but he gets results and nobody can argue with that.