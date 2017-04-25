Rain Postpones Rainiers Game Against Isotopes

April 25, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: seattle mariners, tacoma rainiers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This morning’s scheduled game between the Tacoma Rainiers and Albuquerque Isotopes has been postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 18 at Isotopes Ballpark. The first game will begin at 3:35 p.m. PT, with the second game beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both contests are scheduled for seven innings.

The Rainiers enjoy their first off day of the season tomorrow before returning to action at Cheney Stadium against the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday, April 27 at 7:05 p.m. PT.

All tickets, group outings and suites packages for the 2017 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at www.tacomarainiers.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand) or liking the team on Facebook.

 

www.tacomarainiers.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia