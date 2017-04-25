Rain Postpones Rainiers Game Against Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This morning’s scheduled game between the Tacoma Rainiers and Albuquerque Isotopes has been postponed due to rain.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 18 at Isotopes Ballpark. The first game will begin at 3:35 p.m. PT, with the second game beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both contests are scheduled for seven innings.
The Rainiers enjoy their first off day of the season tomorrow before returning to action at Cheney Stadium against the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday, April 27 at 7:05 p.m. PT.
