Seattle Mayor Denies Claim Of ‘Cover-Up’

SEATTLE (AP) – An incident in which Seattle police responded to Mayor Ed Murray’s home last year is the latest point of contention in a lawsuit brought by a man accusing Murray of sexual abuse decades ago.
The Seattle Times reports lawyers for the man suing Murray publicized a subpoena filed Monday suggesting Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole and one of Murray’s staff members are “involved in cover-up efforts” regarding the police response to a “suspicious person” report at the mayor’s home June 24.
A Murray spokesman called the subpoena “outlandish” and unrelated to the lawsuit, which Murray says is politically motivated. The mayor also released a statement from five people who said they were guests at Murray’s home that night. They contradicted an anonymous allegation in the subpoena that claimed the police call was in response to a “shirtless man” who’d left belongings inside the mayor’s house.
