Stankowski Stands Tall To Lead T-Birds To Game 3 Win

KELOWNA, BC, April 25, 2017 – Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Carl Stankowski made 34 saves Tuesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna to lead the T-Birds to a 2-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Championship series. The T-Birds lead the series 2-1.

Stankowski had nine saves in the first period, 15 saves in the second period and 10 saves in the third period. Stankowski is now 10-1 in the playoffs.

Keegan Kolesar scored with 20 seconds left in the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Off a faceoff in the left circle of the Kelowna Mathew Barzal won the puck back to Turner Ottenbreit at the left point. Ottenbreit’s shot didn’t get through and came to Kolesar in the slot. Kolesar spun with the puck and beat Kelowna goalie Michael Herringer low.

Games 4 of the Western Conference Championship is Wednesday at 7:05pm in Kelowna.

The T-Birds took a 1-0 lead at 11:33 of the second period. Ryan Gropp got a loose puck in the neutral zone and skated up ice on a two-on-one break with Kolesar. Gropp crossed the puck to Kolesar in the left circle and he beat Herringer with a wrist shot high.

The Rockets had four power plays in the third period and were able to capitalize on a two-man advantage to tie the game 1-1 at 13:53. Nick Merkley took a shot from the high slot that hit the glass behind the Seattle net. The puck rebounded back towards the net, bounced off the crossbar and into the air. Calvin Thurkauf batted the puck into the net for the goal. Stankowski and the penalty killers on the ice immediately appealed to the referees that the puck was batted in with a high stick. The goal went to a lengthy video review before the referees ruled it was a good goal.

The T-Birds were 0-1 for on the power play in the game while the Rockets were 1-7 with the man advantage.

Herringer finished the game with 12 saves and his playoff record is now 9-5.

Western Conference Championship

Game 1 At Seattle 5, Kelowna 4

Game 2 Kelowna 4, at Seattle 3, OT

Game 3 Seattle 2, at Kelowna 1

Game 4 Seattle @ Kelowna Wednesday, April 26 7:05pm

Game 5 Kelowna @ Seattle Friday, April 28 7:35pm

Game 6 Seattle @ Kelowna Sunday, April 30 5:05pm*

Game 7 Kelowna @ Seattle Tuesday, May 2 7:05pm*

*if necessary

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – No scoring. Penalties – Gardiner, Kel (hooking), 3:46. Eansor, Sea (tripping), 12:28.

Second period – 1, Seattle, Kolesar 8 (Gropp), 11:33. Penalties – Bear, Sea (hooking), 2:48. Barzal, Sea (high-sticking), 18:36

Third period – 2, Kelowna, Thurkauf 7 (Merkley, Dube), 13:53. 3, Kolesar 9 (Ottenbreit, Barzal), 19:40. Penalties – Strand, Sea (delay of game), 1:42. Strand, Sea (tripping), 8:03. Tyszka, Sea (delay of game), 11:59. Ottenbreit, Sea (hooking), 12:12.

Shots on goal – Seattle 4-6-4 14, Kelowna 9-15-11 35. Goalies – Seattle, Stankowski 35 shots-34 saves (10-1); Kelowna, Herringer 14-12 (9-5). Power plays – Seattle 1-7; Kelowna 0-1. A – 5,085. Referees – Brett Iverson, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen – Nick Bilko, Dustin Minty.