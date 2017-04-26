Psalm Wooching On Choosing Rugby Over the NFL

SEATTLE (CBS) — On Wednesday, former University of Washington linebacker Psalm Wooching joined CBS Radio’s The Jake Brown Show and discussed why he wouldn’t be waiting for the phone to ring this week during the NFL Draft.
Wooching played in 29 games over his four seasons with the Huskies. He had a monster 2016, where he was named a Pac-12 Honorable Mention with six sacks, two forced fumbles and 42 tackles, seven for a loss of yards.
Projected to be a late round selection, the linebacker turned heads earlier this year when he announced that he would be forgoing the NFL Draft to play rugby.
Family, Friends & Fans please read 💯pic.twitter.com/HrnIdyCV83
— Psalm Wooching (@UWPsalmWooching) February 16, 2017
A native of Hawai’i, the decision to pursue a career in rugby was motivated by Wooching’s roots, as he grew up playing rugby for most of his childhood.
“Long story short, I chose rugby over football,” Wooching said during an interview on the Jake Brown Show.
“It was like a little brother, nagging on me, saying ‘Come back and play with me. Come back and play.’ So it’s something I couldn’t turn down. It’s a sport that I love.”
You can hear the full interview with Wooching on Episode 29 HERE.