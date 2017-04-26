Rockets Take Game 4 To Even Series 2-2

KELOWNA, April 26, 2017 — The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2 Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna in Game 4 of the Western Conference Championship series. The series is now tied 2-2.

Sami Moilanen scored the apparent first goal of the game for Seattle 89 seconds into the first period on a wraparound. The referees went to video review and ruled that the puck had been kicked in from the crease and it was disallowed.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead at 3:09 of the first period on a power-play goal from Ryan Gropp. Austin Strand passed the puck from the right point to Mathew Barzal in the right corner. Barzal tried to pass the puck to Alexander True in front of Kelowna goalie Michael Herringer. The pass got knocked down and Barzal got it in the high slot. Barzal backhanded the puck to Ryan Gropp at the left point. Gropp took two strides towards the Kelowna net and took a hard wrist shot with True screening Herringer. Gropp’s shot hit the right post and then the back of the net.

Kelowna tied the game 1-1 at 8:34 on a power-play goal by Nolan Foote. Nick Merkley and Lucas Johansen had the assists.

The Rockets took a 2-1 lead at 9:02 of the first on a breakaway goal from Kole Lind. Tomas Soustal and Dillon Dube had the assists.

Seattle outshot Kelowna 14-13 in the first period.

Merkley scored at 2:40 of the second period to put the Rockets in front 3-1. Calvin Thurkauf and Nolan Foote had the assists.

Kelowna outshot Seattle 15-2 in the second period and led 28-16 in shots after two periods.

Soustal scored at 4:29 of the third period put the Rockets in front 4-1. Lind and Dube had the assists.

The T-Birds cut the Rockets lead to 4-2 at 10:53 of third on a goal from Scott Eansor. Moilanen won a battle for the puck along the left boards and skated towards Herringer. Moilanen passed the puck to Eansor in the low slot and he one-timed the pass past Herringer.

The T-Birds outshot the Rockets 13-7 in the third period. The Rockets finished with a 35-29 advantage in shots.

Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski kept the T-Birds in the game with several spectacular saves in the second period. He finished with 31 saves and his playoff record is now 10-2.

Herringer had 27 saves and his playoff record is now 10-5.

Western Conference Championship

Game 1 At Seattle 5, Kelowna 4

Game 2 Kelowna 4, at Seattle 3, OT

Game 3 Seattle 2, at Kelowna 1

Game 4 At Kelowna 4, Seattle 2

Game 5 Kelowna @ Seattle Friday, April 28 7:35pm

Game 6 Seattle @ Kelowna Sunday, April 30 5:05pm

Game 7 Kelowna @ Seattle Tuesday, May 2 7:05pm*

*if necessary

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Seattle, Gropp 3 (Barzal, Strand), 3:09 (pp). 2, Kelowna, N. Foote 1 (Merkley, Johansen), 8:34 (pp). 3, Kelowna, Lind 6 (Soustal, Dube), 9:02. Penalties – Merkley, Kel (roughing), 2:31. Eansor, Sea (hooking), 7:42. Hilsendager, Kel (roughing), 7:42. Kolesar, Sea (roughing), 7:42. True, Sea (roughing), 19:33. Merkley, Kel (roughing), 19:33. Ottenbreit, Sea (cross checking), 19:48. R. Gardiner, Kel (embellishment), 19:48.

Second period – 4, Kelowna, Merkley 5 (Thurkauf, N. Foote), 2:40. Penalties – Kolesar, Sea (roughing), 3:33. Adams, Sea (goaltender interference), 7:29. Soustal, Kel (high-sticking), 11:22. Strand, Sea (hooking), 18:00. N. Foote, Kel (tripping), 19:34.

Third period – 5, Kelowna, Soustal 4 (Lind, Dube), 4:29. 6, Seattle, Eansor 4 (Moilanen), 10:54. Penalties – Strand, Sea (high-sticking), 17:28.

Shots on goal – Seattle 14-2-13 29, Kelowna 13-15-7 35. Goalies – Seattle, Stankowski 35 shots-31 saves (10-2); Kelowna, Herringer 29-27 (10-5). Power plays – Seattle 1-3; Kelowna 1-5. A – 5,063. Referees – Mike Langin, Derek Zalaski. Linesmen – Michael McGowan, Nathan Van Oosten.