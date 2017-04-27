2017 NFL Draft Live Blog: Seahawks Edition

The 2017 NFL Draft has arrived and over the next 72 hours, hundreds of college stars will patiently wait to see if their name is called.

Scroll down for LIVE updates from Round 1 of the NFL Draft! Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. (PT)

This page will be updated regularly throughout the three-day draft, so be sure to refresh your browser.

Round 1 | No. 26 overall
Round 2 | No. 58 overall
Round 3 | No. 90 overall
Round 3 | No. 102 overall
Round 3 | No. 106 overall
Round 6 | No. 210 overall
Round 7 | No. 226 overall

Scroll down for LIVE updates from Round 1 of the NFL Draft! Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. (PT)

Thursday 4/27

 
–6:12 PM: With the No. 9 pick, the Bengals take UW receiver John Ross.

 
–6:05 PM:

 
–5:54 PM: DEVELOPING. Browns have their sights set on another QB after not getting Mitch Trubisky.

 
–5:51 PM: Safety Jamal Adams taken at No. 6 by the New York Jets, the second LSU Tiger taken in the draft.
 
–5:44 PM: Wide receiver Corey Davis to the Titans rounds out the top-5.

 
–5:34 PM: DE Solomon Thomas goes No. 3 to the Niners, RB Leonard Fournette goes No. 4 to the Jaguars.
 
–5:23 PM: Chicago trades to swap picks with the 49ers and use the 2nd pick to take North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky.

–5:15 PM: “With the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M.”

 

 

 

First Round Picks:

1. Cleveland Browns — DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
2. Chicago Bears (from SF) — QB Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina
3. San Francisco 49ers (from CHI) — DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford
4. Jacksonville Jaguars – RB Leonard Fournette, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans (from LA) — WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan
6. New York Jets — S Jamal Adams, LSU
7. Los Angeles Chargers – WR Mike Williams, Clemson
8. Carolina Panthers – RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
9. Cincinnati Bengals — WR John Ross, Washington
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns (from PHI)
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints (from NE)

