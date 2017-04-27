2017 NFL Draft Live Blog: Seahawks Edition

The 2017 NFL Draft has arrived and over the next 72 hours, hundreds of college stars will patiently wait to see if their name is called.

Scroll down for LIVE updates from Round 1 of the NFL Draft! Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. (PT)

This page will be updated regularly throughout the three-day draft, so be sure to refresh your browser.

Round 1 | No. 26 overall

Round 2 | No. 58 overall

Round 3 | No. 90 overall

Round 3 | No. 102 overall

Round 3 | No. 106 overall

Round 6 | No. 210 overall

Round 7 | No. 226 overall

–

Thursday 4/27



–6:12 PM: With the No. 9 pick, the Bengals take UW receiver John Ross.

Speed is heading to Cincy! Bengals take Washington WR John Ross with the No. 9 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/lAoVktwDcA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2017

Pairing A.J. Green with John Ross seems like fun. — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) April 28, 2017



–6:05 PM:

With the 8th pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft the @Panthers select RB Christian McCaffrey (Stanford) — 1090 THE FAN (@1090TheFan) April 28, 2017

With the 7th pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft the @Chargers select WR Mike Williams (Clemson) — 1090 THE FAN (@1090TheFan) April 28, 2017



–5:54 PM: DEVELOPING. Browns have their sights set on another QB after not getting Mitch Trubisky.



–5:51 PM: Safety Jamal Adams taken at No. 6 by the New York Jets, the second LSU Tiger taken in the draft.



–5:44 PM: Wide receiver Corey Davis to the Titans rounds out the top-5.

The #Titans pick a WR and it’s Corey Davis. A surprise here. He goes No. 5, first WR off the board. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

Seahawks will face Titans and Corey Davis week three in Nashville. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 28, 2017



–5:34 PM: DE Solomon Thomas goes No. 3 to the Niners, RB Leonard Fournette goes No. 4 to the Jaguars.



–5:23 PM: Chicago trades to swap picks with the 49ers and use the 2nd pick to take North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky.

–5:15 PM: “With the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M.”

And there it is… pic.twitter.com/1ti96d8SYk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 28, 2017

The #NFLDraft is underway. #Pick26 estimated around 7:50pm PT. We’ll be live on @periscopeco from the draft room when we’re on the clock. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2017

–

First Round Picks:

1. Cleveland Browns — DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

2. Chicago Bears (from SF) — QB Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina

3. San Francisco 49ers (from CHI) — DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford

4. Jacksonville Jaguars – RB Leonard Fournette, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans (from LA) — WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan

6. New York Jets — S Jamal Adams, LSU

7. Los Angeles Chargers – WR Mike Williams, Clemson

8. Carolina Panthers – RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

9. Cincinnati Bengals — WR John Ross, Washington

