Bengals Draft UW Receiver Ross At No. 9

April 27, 2017 8:31 PM
Filed Under: huskies, John Ross, NFL Draft, UW Football

SEATTLE (CBS) – On Thursday night, John Ross became just the fourth University of Washington player in 25 years to be picked in the top-10 of the NFL Draft.

Ross, a wide receiver out of Long Beach, Calif., was drafted ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

After missing the 2015 season with a torn ACL, Ross returned in 2016 and was best receiver in the Pac-12. The redshirt junior had 76 receptions for 1,122 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Helping lead the Huskies to the College Football Playoff, Ross was named to the Pac-12 First team and was named the AP Pac-12 Player of the Year.

After declaring for the draft, Ross wasn’t done turning heads just yet.

In March at the NFL Combine, Ross broke the all-time 40-yard dash record (held by running back Chris Johnson) with a time of 4.22. He withdrew from participating in other events at the combine after coming up short at the end of his 40 run.

Ross joins a talented offense in Cincinnati highlighted by a top NFL wide receiver in A.J. Green.

