Bengals Draft UW Receiver Ross At No. 9

SEATTLE (CBS) – On Thursday night, John Ross became just the fourth University of Washington player in 25 years to be picked in the top-10 of the NFL Draft.

Ross, a wide receiver out of Long Beach, Calif., was drafted ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the 9th pick in the 1st round of the 2017 #NFLDraft, the @Bengals select Husky wide receiver John Ross. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/YtNhrZkzYA — UW Football (@UW_Football) April 28, 2017

After missing the 2015 season with a torn ACL, Ross returned in 2016 and was best receiver in the Pac-12. The redshirt junior had 76 receptions for 1,122 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Helping lead the Huskies to the College Football Playoff, Ross was named to the Pac-12 First team and was named the AP Pac-12 Player of the Year.

John Ross is UW’s first first-round WR pick since 2004, when Reggie Williams also went No. 9 overall. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) April 28, 2017

After declaring for the draft, Ross wasn’t done turning heads just yet.

In March at the NFL Combine, Ross broke the all-time 40-yard dash record (held by running back Chris Johnson) with a time of 4.22. He withdrew from participating in other events at the combine after coming up short at the end of his 40 run.

With John Ross’ elite speed, no wonder why he’s one of the top deep threats in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/OB53iREB2P — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2017

Ross joins a talented offense in Cincinnati highlighted by a top NFL wide receiver in A.J. Green.