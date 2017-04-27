Bergman, Rainiers Shut Out River Cats, 4-0

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Rainiers (11-8) earned a 4-0 shutout victory over the Sacramento River Cats (7-13) in a rain-shortened contest at Cheney Stadium on Thursday night.
Tacoma starting pitcher Christian Bergman (4-0) struck out six and earned his fourth consecutive win while holding Sacramento to just two hits. The 5.0 inning effort gave Bergman his first complete game since August 2013.
The Rainiers drew six walks in the bottom of the second inning and capitalized on a River Cats wild pitch to break open a 4-0 lead. Right fielder Boog Powell drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to plate the first run, and catcher Tuffy Gosewisch scampered across the plate on an errant pitch in the next at bat. Back-to-back bases loaded walks from shortstop Tyler Smith and left fielder Tyler O’Neill capped the scoring.
Tacoma’s 4-0 blanking of Sacramento marked the Rainiers first shutout victory over the River Cats since August 8, 2016 at Cheney Stadium, another 4-0 victory. The Rainiers are one of only two teams in the Pacific Coast League with three shutouts this season.
Second baseman Mike Freeman (2×3, R) recorded the Rainiers only two hits of the night.
Tacoma turns to right-hander Ryan Weber (0-0, 0.00) as their series against Sacramento continues on Friday. The River Cats will give the start to southpaw Michael Roth (2-1, 4.26) in response. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.
