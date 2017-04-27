Seahawks 2017 NFL Draft Preview

SEATTLE (CBS) — The 2017 NFL Draft has arrived and over the next 72 hours, hundreds of college stars will patiently wait to see if there name is called.

For the Seattle Seahawks, however, patience is beginning to run thin.

The early years of the Pete Carroll and John Schneider regime had a flurry of success in finding value out of college. Players such as Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson highlighted a team built from the draft up.

However, another Divisional Round exit in the 2016 playoffs has fans clamoring for improvement, including in draft selections.

Last season, Seattle traded down and used their first pick to select OT Germain Ifedi out of Texas A&M. Other early round picks included DT Jarran Reed (Alabama), RB C.J. Prosise (Notre Dame), TE Nick Vannett (Ohio State) and OG Rees Odhiambo (Boise State).

The Seahawks currently hold the 26th pick in the first round, with seven total picks in the draft. Experts predict the Seahawks will target a cornerback in the first round. Reputable mock drafts list Kevin King (Washington), Quincy Wilson (Florida) and Tre’Davious White (LSU) as candidates.

Seattle could also go for another offensive lineman, with tackles Garett Bolles (Utah) and Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin) as well as guard Forrest Lamp (Western Kentucky) all getting first round Seahawk nods.

CBS Sports Mock Drafts:

–Rob Rang

—Dane Brugler

—Pete Prisco

—Will Brinson

While the third round will be jam packed for Seattle, drafting three times within 16 picks, from there things fall off. The Seahawks currently have no picks in Round 4 or Round 5, and after the end of the third, don’t draft again until the end of Round 6.

Full Seahawks Draft schedule:

-Round 1 | Pick 26 | No. 26 overall

-Round 2 | Pick 26 | No. 58 overall

-Round 3 | Pick 26 | No. 90 overall

-Round 3 | Pick 36 | No. 102 overall

-Round 3 | Pick 42 | No. 106 overall

-Round 6 | Pick 26 | No. 210 overall

-Round 7 | Pick 8 | No. 226 overall

Don’t be surprised if Carroll and Schneider choose to move around in the draft, especially in the first round. In 2016, four of the Seahawks first six picks were not their natural selection. For the past five drafts, Seattle has traded either down or out of the first round.

The draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday night, beginning at 5pm (PT). Rounds 2 and 3 will follow on Friday afternoon at 4pm (PT), with Rounds 4-7 wrapping up on Saturday morning at 9am (PT)

For complete draft day coverage, follow along with us on our LIVE BLOG, and listen live to the first round of the draft on 1090AM The Fan.