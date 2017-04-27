Seattle Officer Wounded In Shoot-Out Released From Hospital

April 27, 2017 11:20 AM

SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle police officer who was seriously wounded after exchanging gunfire with a robbery suspect downtown last week has been released from the hospital.

Seattle police said the 30-year-old male officer previously reported to be in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the face was discharged from Harborview Medical Center Wednesday. Police say his recovery continues.

Two other officers suffered lesser physical injuries in the Thursday afternoon shoot-out which happened after a robbery at a convenience store. Police say 19-year-old Damarius Butts opened fire and that police returned fire. Butts died of gunshot wounds.

Another officer was also hurt in a scuffle with the suspects.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with robbery and assault in the incident.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

