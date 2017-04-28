Police: Man Who Threw May Day Molotov Cocktail Arrested

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man they say threw a Molotov cocktail at police during last year’s rowdy May Day gathering in Seattle.
U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes said Wil Casey Floyd, 32, was arrested Friday morning in Elkhart, Wisconsin, and will make an appearance in federal court in Milwaukee Friday afternoon. Floyd faces charges of unlawful possession of a destructive device – a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
During last year’s protests police say a Molotov cocktail incendiary device shattered at the feet of an officer, who suffered minor burns. Floyd was identified after a review of videos.
Seattle traditionally sees disruptive May Day marches. Last year police used pepper spray to disperse black-clad protesters. Five officers were hurt, none seriously, and police arrested nine people.
