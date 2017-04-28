Rainiers Continue Dominance At Home To Beat River Cats, 2-1

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Rainiers (12-8) collected their seventh consecutive home victory by taking down the Sacramento River Cats (7-14) on a final score of 2-1 Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

First baseman D.J. Peterson put together his strongest game of the season, finishing the night 3-for-4 with one double and two RBI. Center fielder Leonys Martin roped a leadoff double in the bottom of the first inning for his first hit in a Rainiers uniform.

Tacoma starting pitcher Ryan Weber (1-0) surrendered his first run of the season in the top of the third inning after opening the year with 16.0 consecutive scoreless innings. He finished the night with 5.0 innings pitched, five strikeouts, and four hits allowed to earn his first win.

Sacramento designated hitter Carlos Moncrief opened the top of the third with a double into deep center field, moved to third on a ground out, and came in to score the River Cats lone run of the night on a sacrifice fly lifted into right field by Juan Ciriaco.

The Rainiers quickly erased the visitors lead in the bottom of the third – shortstop Tyler Smith knocked a one-out single and proceeded to steal second, while third baseman Mike Freeman checked in with a single of his own in the next at-bat, moving Smith to third. Peterson followed with a two-run double to the gap in right center field, putting Tacoma out in front, 2-1.

Mark Lowe (1.1), Dan Altavilla (1.2), and Jean Machi (1.0) combined to hold the River Cats to just two hits over the final three innings. Machi tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn his fourth save.

Rainiers righty Sam Gaviglio (0-3, 3.66) and River Cats right-hander Dan Slania (0-2, 7.36) will take the mound as the series continues on Saturday. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. PT.

