Seahawks Add Depth To Secondary In Third Round With Griffin, Hill

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — The Seattle Seahawks finally got their cornerback — a position the team identified as a target area in the 2017 NFL Draft — in Friday’s third round with UCF corner Shaquill Griffin.
A versatile player, Griffin (6’1, 181) has played at right and left corner and has experience at free safety. The selection of Griffin at No. 90 overall was the highest Seattle has drafted a corner under general manager John Schnieder and head coach Pete Carroll.
As a fun note, Griffin — who aspires to be a motivational speaker — started his own youth track team in Florida, the St. Pete Nitros.
The Seahawks continued to add to their secondary five picks later, with Michigan strong safety Delano Hill. Hill joins a familiar face in Seattle: friend and former Michigan DE Frank Clark.
Hill joins a familiar face in Seattle: friend and former Michigan DE Frank Clark.