Seahawks Add Depth To Secondary In Third Round With Griffin, Hill

April 28, 2017 8:41 PM
Filed Under: 2017 nfl draft, delano hill, seahawks 2017 draft, seahawks draft, shaq griffin, shaquill griffin

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — The Seattle Seahawks finally got their cornerback — a position the team identified as a target area in the 2017 NFL Draft — in Friday’s third round with UCF corner Shaquill Griffin.

A versatile player, Griffin (6’1, 181) has played at right and left corner and has experience at free safety. The selection of Griffin at No. 90 overall was the highest Seattle has drafted a corner under general manager John Schnieder and head coach Pete Carroll.

As a fun note, Griffin — who aspires to be a motivational speaker — started his own youth track team in Florida, the St. Pete Nitros.

gettyimages 622609778 Seahawks Add Depth To Secondary In Third Round With Griffin, Hill

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 05: Michigan Wolverines safety Delano Hill (44) runs with the ball during game action between the Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan Wolverines (2/2) on November 5, 2016, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Seahawks continued to add to their secondary five picks later, with Michigan strong safety Delano Hill. Hill joins a familiar face in Seattle: friend and former Michigan DE Frank Clark.

Hill joins a familiar face in Seattle: friend and former Michigan DE Frank Clark.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

Listen