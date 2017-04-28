Seahawks Add To D-Line With Michigan State’s McDowell

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — Seahawks fans finally had a draft moment to cheer about Friday: after trading back three times, Seattle spent its first 2017 NFL Draft pick, selecting Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell 35th-overall.
“I’m chilling with my family right now. It’s the craziest call I got, ever,” McDowell told reporters after the pick. “They’re happy, we’re all happy.”
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound McDowell, who describes himself as a “dominant” player, was a two-year starter for the Spartans, playing primarily as an interior D-lineman. Through 50 games, he recorded 88 tackles (50 solo tackles), 7.5 sacks, and an interception for a touchdown (below).
After earning Second Team All-Big Ten Honors following his 2015 season (21 solo tackles, 13.0 for loss, 4.5 sacks) McDowell saw a more up-and-down season as a Junior (7.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks) and dealt with a series of injuries, including a rib injury, and an ankle injury that caused him to miss the final three games of his college career.
“It was a rough season. A lot of downs, a lot of losses. It was just a rough year.”
McDowell joins second-year defensive tackle Jarran Reed on Seattle’s defensive line, as well as defensive ends Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, and Frank Clark.