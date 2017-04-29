Marshawn Lynch Takes Out Full-Page Ad Thanking Seahawks Fans

SEATTLE (CBS) — Marshawn Lynch may be leaving Seattle to join the Raiders, but he left something behind for Seahawks fans: a full-page ad in the Seattle Times thanking the 12s and Seahawks owner Paul Allen.
Seattle Times CEO Frank Blethen Tweeted out the ad — which is set to run in Sunday’s issue of the paper — Saturday afternoon. In it, the former Seahawks star running back posts two photos thanking Paul Allen and Seahawks fans.
Lynch retired in 2016 after spending six seasons with Seattle (and 10 years in the league). In his career with the Seahawks, Lynch rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns (with another eight receiving touchdowns).