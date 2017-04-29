Rainiers Cruise Past River Cats, 7-4

TACOMA, Wash. – Six runs over the first two innings helped propel the Tacoma Rainiers (13-8) to a 7-4 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (7-15) on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Third baseman Mike Freeman (2×4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI), first baseman D.J. Peterson (2×3, 2 R, BB), and designated hitter Dario Pizzano (2×4, R, HR, 3 RBI) all collected multiple hits for the Rainiers. Pizzano, Freeman, and shortstop Tyler Smith all checked in with home runs to fuel the offensive effort.

Rainiers starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio (1-3) earned his first win of the year after allowing three runs on 10 hits over 5.1 innings of work. He issued two walks and struck out one along the way.

A trio of early home runs provided the Rainiers with a 6-0 cushion, which they would not surrender. Smith got things started with a solo home run to left field in the Rainiers second at-bat of the night – it was his first dinger of the year. Pizzano followed four batters later with his first long ball of the season, a three-run shot well beyond the wall in right field.

Freeman joined the party in the bottom of the second inning, lining a two-run shot into left field to extend the Rainiers lead to 6-0 – like his two teammates before him, it was Freeman’s first home run of the season.

Orlando Calixte roped a solo home run to left field in the top of the third inning to give the River Cats their first run and cut the Rainiers lead to 6-1. Calixte and Kyle Blanks both collected RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to pull Sacramento within three runs of Tacoma at 6-3. Another solo home run off the bat of Calixte in the top of the seventh, this time to right field, brought the score to 6-4.

Right fielder Zach Shank pushed across the Rainiers final run of the game with an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Tacoma the 7-4 advantage.

Reliever Emilio Pagan worked the final 2.0 innings for Tacoma without allowing a single baserunner, striking out four and earning his first save of the season.

Game four of the five-game set between the Rainiers and River Cats is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. PT. Tacoma will throw right-hander Chris Heston (1-0, 3.18) against Sacramento righty Tyler Beede (1-0, 4.29).

