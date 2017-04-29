Seahawks Take Mike Tyson in the Sixth Round

SEATTLE (CBS) — The Seahawks used their 187th overall pick on Saturday in the sixth round of the NFL Draft to take Mike Tyson out of the University of Cincinnati.

Yes, you read that correctly: Mike Tyson.

A four year safety for the Bearcats, Tyson tallied 137 tackles, 11 passes defended and seven interceptions.

The free safety brings another level of toughness to the notorious Legion of Boom, something that is almost expected for a guy named Mike Tyson.

Yet to Tyson, the association between him and the former boxing champ is nothing new.

“If I meet anybody new, that is one of the first questions they ask me. Am I related to Mike Tyson, can I fight like Mike Tyson, or who is the real Mike Tyson” Tyson said during a conference call.

“When they ask me who is the real Mike Tyson, I tell them that both are real. It’s just that he boxes and I play football.”

Tyson shares the name with both his dad and grandfather, and passed the name on to his son as well.

In his conversation with Seahawks general manager John Schneider, Tyson was told to “stay open to all the defensive back position, but be ready to compete at the press corner.”

In 2016, the Seahawks were hamstrung by injuries among the defensive backs. Earl Thomas started the first 11 games before going down with a broken leg. Kam Chancellor played in just 12 games, also dealing with injuries. Seattle also lost cornerback Deshawn Shead to a torn ACL during the playoffs.

Tyson is the third safety and fourth defensive back taken by Seattle in the draft.