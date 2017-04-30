Rainiers Silence River Cats, 2-0

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Rainiers (14-8) collected their league-leading fourth shutout of the season in a 2-0 blanking of the Sacramento River Cats (7-16) on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

Rainiers starting pitcher Chris Heston (2-0) earned his second win of the year after working 5.2 scoreless frames while allowing just two hits and striking out five.

Nick Hagadone (0.2 IP), Jean Machi (1.1 IP), Dan Altavilla (1.0 IP), and Mark Lowe (0.1 IP) kept the River Cats to just three hits while striking out four over the remainder of the contest. Lowe struck out Juan Ciriaco with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the ninth to secure the win and his first save.

Center fielder Leonys Martin (3×4, R) collected the Rainiers only multi-hit performance, while third baseman Mike Freeman and catcher Tuffy Gosewisch drove in Tacoma’s two runs.

For the second game in a row, the Rainiers offense struck for a run in the bottom of the first inning. Martin led off the frame with a double off the wall in right center field and came around to score two batters later on a single into left field from Freeman.

Tacoma tacked another run onto their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning on an RBI single up the middle by Gosewisch. Freeman scored on the play from second base, making the Rainiers advantage 2-0.

The Rainiers and River Cats wrap up their series on Monday evening at Cheney Stadium – first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT. Tacoma right-hander Rob Whalen (0-0, -.–) will make his season debut opposite Sacramento righty Joan Gregorio (1-2, 2.42).

