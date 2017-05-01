Big May Day Crowds Expected In Seattle

May 1, 2017 10:06 AM
SEATTLE (AP) – Thousands of people are expected to attend May Day rallies for immigrants and workers in Seattle and Portland.

In Seattle multiple marches and rallies are planned throughout Monday. The 18th Annual May Day March for Workers and Immigrant Rights was to begin late in the morning, with participants walking through downtown. Anti-capitalist marches and gatherings were expected throughout the city Monday night.

In Portland, Oregon, marches were set to begin 3 p.m. in downtown. In both Seattle and Portland major traffic disruptions were expected.

Seattle traditionally sees large, disruptive May Day gatherings. Last year police used pepper spray to disperse black-clad protesters. Five officers were hurt, none seriously, and police arrested nine people. In 2015 Seattle police arrested 16 people during demonstrations and in 2014 10 people were arrested. In 2013, police arrested 18 people from a crowd that pelted them with rocks and bottles.
More on the events:

May Day: Veteran Anti-War Formation starts at 8:45- 10:45 at Garden of Rememberance

Annual May Day March for Workers and Immigrant Rights starts at 11 am at Judkins Park, ~1,000 attending

May Day: March w/ PSL-Seattle starts at 11 am at Judkins Park

May Day Seattle 2017 starts  at 6 pm at King County Detention Center

 

Traffic updates:

 

