Mother’s Day Brunch Recipes

Is there anything better than starting the day with a delicious home cooked meal? This Mother’s Day, get the whole family together for brunch without having to wait 45 minutes for a table at your local bistro. Let mom sleep in while you prepare these easy and delicious recipes. Combine the best of lunch and breakfast for a menu filled with bold flavors and little effort required. If you have a big family, make it a potluck and delegate other family members to bring food items. Added bonus: more hands to help clean up!

Chorizo Southern Frittata

total time: 35 minprep time: 10 mincook time: 25 min

Who doesn’t love eggs in the morning? Instead of making a big batch of scrambled eggs or a tedious omelet, try this frittata loaded with bold flavors instead. A Frittata is similar to an omelet in the way it’s prepared, however, it’s finished in the oven as opposed to on the stove which means you get a few minutes to relax before your delicious meal is served. Of course, you can always sub any ingredients you’d like for this dish. Chorizo tends to have a little spice to it, so you can always sub it out for bacon or any other sausage as well as customize any veggies or herbs that suit you.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 links of chorizo sausage chopped

1/2 cup of onions (diced)

1/2 cup of red bell peppers (diced)

1 cup of unpeeled yukon gold potatoes

salt and pepper

5 extra-large eggs

3 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon of unsalted butter

1/4 cup of chopped fresh cilantro plus some for garnish

Directions