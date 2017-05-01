Rainiers Drop Finale With River Cats, 6-5

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Rainiers (14-9) rallied late but ultimately fell, 6-5, to the Sacramento River Cats (8-16) on Monday night at Cheney Stadium, snapping a four-game winning streak.

Shortstop Tyler Smith (1×3, R, 2 BB) and third baseman Mike Freeman (1×3, R, RBI, 2 BB) both reached base three times to lead the Tacoma offense.

The Rainiers snagged a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Center fielder Leonys Martin reached base on a fielding error and quickly stole second base. After a walk to Smith, Freeman poked an RBI single into right field to score Martin.

After being held off the scoreboard for 16 consecutive innings dating back to Saturday night, the River Cats eventually broke through for a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Chris Marrero opened the frame with a single and came around to score on an RBI double to the wall in right center field by Justin Ruggiano in the next at-bat. Orlando Calixte eventually brought in Ruggiano with an RBI single, giving Sacramento a 2-1 lead.

The Rainiers mounted their rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. Smith singled to open the frame while Freeman and O’Neill drew walks behind him to lead the bases. Two balls popped up to shortstop were called on the infield fly rule, bringing up right fielder Zach Shank with two outs. Shank worked a full count and lined a single into center with the runners going, scoring two and giving Tacoma a 3-2 lead. Smith promptly stole second before catcher Steven Baron knocked a hit up the middle that score two more and give the Rainiers a 5-2 edge.

Sacramento clawed their way back into a 6-5 lead in the next half inning, scoring four on an RBI double, a two-run double, and a wild pitch for the win.

Next up for the Rainiers will be a four-game road series in Las Vegas beginning on Tuesday night. Tacoma right-hander Christian Bergman (4-0, 1.96) will get the start up against Las Vegas southpaw Adam Wilk (2-2, 5.60). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.

