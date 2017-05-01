Updates: Hundreds March In Seattle For May Day

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Latest on May Day rallies and protests in the Northwest (all times local):

4:33 p.m.

Portland, Ore.

Portland police say the permit obtained for the May Day rally and march was canceled as some marchers began throwing projectiles at officers.

Police said on Twitter that all participants were encouraged to leave the march as smoke bombs and other items continued to be thrown at police Monday afternoon.

Police say the permit was being canceled “due to numerous incidents of thrown projectiles, incendiary devices, and other unsafe conditions.”

No injuries had been reported.

1:41 p.m.

Chanting “Stand up, fight back,” hundreds of people marched through downtown Seattle to support immigrants and workers.

Native American dancers walked in front of the larger gathering of protesters.

The march followed a rally at a city park where speakers, including Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, urged resistance to President Donald Trump’s policies.

Seattle Police say they ultimately expect up to 1,500 people to take part in the march Monday afternoon, and a large police presence was noticeable. Later Monday anti-capitalist gatherings were expected throughout the city.

Seattle traditionally sees large, disruptive May Day gatherings. Last year police used pepper spray to disperse black-clad protesters. Five officers were hurt, none seriously, and police arrested nine people.

Please plan ahead for significant traffic impacts TODAY for #MayDaySea 2017 https://t.co/praVlQak5g pic.twitter.com/X2qDMg2O4c — seattledot (@seattledot) May 1, 2017

___

8:17 a.m.

Thousands of people are expected to attend May Day rallies for immigrants and workers in Seattle and Portland.

In Seattle multiple marches and rallies are planned throughout Monday. The 18th Annual May Day March for Workers and Immigrant Rights was to begin late in the morning, with participants walking through downtown. Anti-capitalist marches and gatherings were expected throughout the city Monday night.

In Portland, Oregon, marches were set to begin 3 p.m. in downtown. In both Seattle and Portland major traffic disruptions were expected.

Seattle traditionally sees large, disruptive May Day gatherings. Last year police used pepper spray to disperse black-clad protesters. Five officers were hurt, none seriously, and police arrested nine people. In 2015 Seattle police arrested 16 people during demonstrations and in 2014 10 people were arrested. In 2013, police arrested 18 people from a crowd that pelted them with rocks and bottles.

