Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Seattle

Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday this year, and Seatlelites are ready to celebrate. With Mexico’s Independence Day falling on a Friday, the weekend is filled with opportunities to celebrate. Whether it’s Mexican food and drink or festive activities, there is an activity to participate in. With our strong ties with Mexico, Mexico’s Independence Day is a favorite amoungst all ages, and offers an opportunity to celebrate with our friends and neighbors.
2132 1st Ave.
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 602-6432
www.cuadra32.com
Cuadra No. 32 is a restaurant located in Belltown. Their concept is to be a local gathering place for the community, and serve top quality food. The restaurant is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by serving authentic poblano cuisine. The poblano pepper is part of many Mexican dishes, and the restaurant will be having a special menu for the day. Their hours are 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday. Reservations can be made on their website.
3501 Phinney Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 781-6776
www.facebook.com
The Taco Festival is happening in the Fremont district on Sunday, May 7th. This festival is also known as Tacopalooza, and is in its 5th year. The event covers 2 blocks of Fremont, and taco trucks will be competing for the best taco. This competition is part of the 7th annual food truck rodeo. The festival is located next to the Fremont Farmers’ Market. The event runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1247 15th Ave. E.
Seattle, WA 98112
(206) 622-3251
www.fiesta5kole.com
Fiesta 5k Ole starts and finished in Volunteer Park. The course weaves its way through Capitol Hill. This event happens on Saturday, May 6th, starting with registration at 7:30 a.m. The race starts in waves, due to the popularity of the event. It is a walk/run event. The second part of the festivities is the Taco Truck Challenge. Tacos are available from 11 a.m. through the afternoon. There will be beer gardens, live music, and the winner of the taco truck challenge will be announced at 4:45 p.m. The event ends at 5 p.m.
5431 Ballard Ave. N.W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 782-8722
www.lacartadeoaxaca.com
La Carta de Oaxaca is a traditional Mexican restaurant located in Ballard. This award-winning restaurant is the sister restaurant of Mezcaleria Oaxaca. It’s a great way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food, drink and atmosphere being authentic Mexican. The weekends can be busy and noisy. Their hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
1000 E. Pike St.
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 453-4216
www.vivapoquitos.com
Poquitos is a traditional Mexican restaurant located on Capitol Hill. The restaurant creates traditional food, and focuses on using local ingredients. The interior is designed to reflect a Mexican atmosphere, and the food it top quality. Their menu includes vegan choices. The chef studied Internationally, and his resume includes several top restaurants. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo.