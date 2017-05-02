Rainiers Hold On For 5-3 Victory Over 51s

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Tacoma Rainiers (15-9) collected a series-opening 5-3 victory over the Las Vegas 51s (13-13) on Tuesday night at Cashman Field.

Tacoma starting pitcher Christian Bergman (5-0) extended his winning streak to five games after tossing 6.0 innings of two-run ball. He allowed five hits and walked one while striking out four.

Second baseman Mike Freeman (2×3, 2 RBI, BB) and right fielder Zach Shank (1×4, R, HR, 2 RBI) both chipped in with two RBI to lead the Rainiers offense. Center fielder Leonys Martin (2×5, R), designated hitter Dario Pizzano (2×4, 2 R, HR, RBI), and third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean (2×4, R) all checked in with multiple hits.

Freeman gifted the Rainiers an early 2-0 lead with a pair of RBI singles in the top of the first and third innings. Shank added to the lead with a two-run home run to left center field in the top of the fourth inning – it was Shank’s second home run of the season.

Las Vegas struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut Tacoma’s lead in half at 4-2. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Wilmer Flores and Amed Rosario put a dent in the 51s deficit.

Pizzano gave the Rainiers a valuable insurance run with a solo home run to left field in the top of the eighth inning, moving Tacoma’s advantage out to 5-2.

The 51s loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth and drew a hit by pitch to scratch across one final run. However, Dean Kiekhefer escaped the jam with a strikeout and a fly out to center field, locking down the Rainiers 5-3 victory.

Dan Altavilla worked 2.0 scoreless innings in relief of Bergman with a pair of strikeouts before giving way to Kiekhefer, who allowed one run on two hits in the ninth inning. Kiekhefer ultimately earned his third save of the year.

Rainiers right-hander Ryan Weber (1-0, 0.48) and 51s righty Ricky Knapp (1-2, 5.47) square off as Tacma and Las Vegas continue their series on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 p.m. PT.

