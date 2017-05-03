Ethan Bear Named WHL Defenseman of the Year

KENT, May 3, 2017 – The Western Hockey League this afternoon announced Seattle Thunderbirds defenseman Ethan Bear has been named the WHL Defenseman of the Year. The announcement was made at the WHL Awards Luncheon at the Deerfoot Inn in Calgary.

Bear, the Western Conference nominee for the Defenseman of the Year Award, had 28 goals and 42 assists for 70 points in 67 games this season. In 264 career games over four seasons Bear has 66 goals and 126 assists for 192 points.

Bear was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round, 124th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year entry level contract with the Oilers on July 2, 2016.

Bear was named a First Team Western Conference All-Star for the second consecutive season on March 22.

The T-Birds play the Regina Pats in the WHL Championship starting Friday, May 5, at the Brandt Centre. Game 1 puck drop is at 6pm. Game 2 is Saturday, May 6, at 6pm in Regina.

The T-Birds will host Games 3, 4 and 5 of the WHL Championship.

Game 3 is Tuesday, May 9, at 7:05pm at ShoWare Center. Game 3 will be a Directors Mortgage 2-for-Tuesday game that will feature two-for-one tickets in all price levels and $2 concession specials on beer, hot dogs, popcorn and soda.

Game 4 of the WHL Championship will be a White Out Wednesday game on May 10. Wear your favorite white T-Birds jersey or t-shirt. The puck drops at 7:05pm at ShoWare Center for Game 4.

Single game playoff tickets for the WHL Championship are currently on sale on the T-Birds website and at the ShoWare Center box office. The ShoWare Center box office is open Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday and Sunday game days at noon.

WHL Championship

Regina vs. Seattle

Game 1 Seattle at Regina Friday, May 5, 6pm

Game 2 Seattle at Regina Saturday, May 6, 6pm

Game 3 Regina at Seattle, Tuesday, May 9, 7:05pm

Game 4 Regina at Seattle, Wednesday, May 10, 7:05pm

Game 5 Regina at Seattle, Friday, May 12, 7:35pm*

Game 6 Seattle at Regina, Sunday, May 14, 5pm*

Game 7 Seattle at Regina, Monday, May 15, 6pm*

*if necessary

WHL Scholastic Player of the Year, Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy

Western Conference – Brian King, Everett Silvertips

WHL Scholastic Team of the Year

Western Conference – Victoria Royals

WHL Official of the Year, Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy

Brett Iverson

WHL Marketing / Business Award

Eastern Conference – Regina Pats



WHL Humanitarian of the Year, Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference – Tyler Wong, Lethbridge Hurricanes



WHL Coach of the Year, Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference – John Paddock, Regina Pats



WHL Executive of the Year, Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference – John Paddock, Regina Pats



WHL Rookie of the Year, Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference – Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos

WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year, Brad Hornung Trophy

Eastern Conference – Tyler Steenbergen, Swift Current Broncos



WHL Goaltender of the Year, Del Wilson Trophy

Western Conference – Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips

WHL Defenseman of the Year, Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy

Western Conference – Ethan Bear, Seattle Thunderbirds



WHL Player of the Year, Four Broncos Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference – Sam Steel, Regina Pats