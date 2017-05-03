Ethan Bear Named WHL Defenseman of the Year

KENT, May 3, 2017 – The Western Hockey League this afternoon announced Seattle Thunderbirds defenseman Ethan Bear has been named the WHL Defenseman of the Year. The announcement was made at the WHL Awards Luncheon at the Deerfoot Inn in Calgary.
Bear, the Western Conference nominee for the Defenseman of the Year Award, had 28 goals and 42 assists for 70 points in 67 games this season. In 264 career games over four seasons Bear has 66 goals and 126 assists for 192 points.
Bear was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round, 124th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year entry level contract with the Oilers on July 2, 2016.
Bear was named a First Team Western Conference All-Star for the second consecutive season on March 22.
The T-Birds play the Regina Pats in the WHL Championship starting Friday, May 5, at the Brandt Centre. Game 1 puck drop is at 6pm. Game 2 is Saturday, May 6, at 6pm in Regina.
The T-Birds will host Games 3, 4 and 5 of the WHL Championship.
Game 3 is Tuesday, May 9, at 7:05pm at ShoWare Center. Game 3 will be a Directors Mortgage 2-for-Tuesday game that will feature two-for-one tickets in all price levels and $2 concession specials on beer, hot dogs, popcorn and soda.
Game 4 of the WHL Championship will be a White Out Wednesday game on May 10. Wear your favorite white T-Birds jersey or t-shirt. The puck drops at 7:05pm at ShoWare Center for Game 4.
Single game playoff tickets for the WHL Championship are currently on sale on the T-Birds website and at the ShoWare Center box office. The ShoWare Center box office is open Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday and Sunday game days at noon.
WHL Championship
Regina vs. Seattle
Game 1 Seattle at Regina Friday, May 5, 6pm
Game 2 Seattle at Regina Saturday, May 6, 6pm
Game 3 Regina at Seattle, Tuesday, May 9, 7:05pm
Game 4 Regina at Seattle, Wednesday, May 10, 7:05pm
Game 5 Regina at Seattle, Friday, May 12, 7:35pm*
Game 6 Seattle at Regina, Sunday, May 14, 5pm*
Game 7 Seattle at Regina, Monday, May 15, 6pm*
*if necessary
WHL Scholastic Player of the Year, Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy
Western Conference – Brian King, Everett Silvertips
WHL Scholastic Team of the Year
Western Conference – Victoria Royals
WHL Official of the Year, Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy
Brett Iverson
WHL Marketing / Business Award
Eastern Conference – Regina Pats
WHL Humanitarian of the Year, Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy
Eastern Conference – Tyler Wong, Lethbridge Hurricanes
WHL Coach of the Year, Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy
Eastern Conference – John Paddock, Regina Pats
WHL Executive of the Year, Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy
Eastern Conference – John Paddock, Regina Pats
WHL Rookie of the Year, Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy
Eastern Conference – Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos
WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year, Brad Hornung Trophy
Eastern Conference – Tyler Steenbergen, Swift Current Broncos
WHL Goaltender of the Year, Del Wilson Trophy
Western Conference – Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips
WHL Defenseman of the Year, Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy
Western Conference – Ethan Bear, Seattle Thunderbirds
WHL Player of the Year, Four Broncos Memorial Trophy
Eastern Conference – Sam Steel, Regina Pats