Mariners’ Heredia Makes Incredible Homerun-Saving Catch

SEATTLE (CBS) — Guillermo Heredia is at it again…

In Wednesday night’s game between the Mariners and Angels, the Seattle left fielder made a leaping catch against wall in left to rob shortstop Andrelton Simmons of an apparent homerun.

It’s hard to tell whether the ball was heading over the wall in left field or going to fall short. Either way, Heredia made an incredible play in both timing and anticipating his proximity to the wall.

Ultimately, the catch didn’t greatly impact the outcome of the inning, as the Angels answered with four hits and three more runs to close out a six-run, sixth frame.

Yet that didn’t stop Heredia’s manager from heaping on praise after the game.

“Awesome. I mean, what a play,” manager Scott Servais said following Seattle’s come from behind 8-7 win. “To go back on that ball, and jump, time it like he did over the wall, huge play of the game.”

“The at bats, the energy, the defense, how he goes about it, we’re really happy for him and happy we got him. He’s been a big plus for us.”

This isn’t the first time Heredia has flashed the leather this season for Seattle.

There was this play, which came a week ago while the Mariners were on the road in Detroit…

And this one — in nearly the exact same spot as Wednesday night — which came two weeks ago to close out the first home stand of the year against the Marlins…

Needless to say, after starting the likes of Nori Aoki, Rickie Weeks and Dustin Ackley over the past few seasons, the Mariners have apparently found their defensive upgrade in left field for the future.