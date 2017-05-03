Rainiers Earn Prestigious Award For Tacoma Stars

TACOMA, Wash. — Work performed by the Tacoma Rainiers marketing and creative team has garnered the Major Arena Soccer League’s Earl Forman Award for Best Branding Theme, which was bestowed upon the Tacoma Stars earlier this afternoon.

The award, named after the architect of arena soccer, recognizes the “most creative and fan-engaging theme” adopted by a franchise for the 2016-17 MASL season. The Rainiers revitalized the What A Feelin’ tag line and brand identity for the Stars last winter, invigorating soccer fans across the Northwest and kick-starting a successful season for the indoor soccer club on and off the field.

The Tacoma Rainiers and Tacoma Stars have officially dissolved their operating partnership as the Rainiers turn their attention to other major endeavors.

“I’m so proud of the work we did with the Stars and I’m excited to see them succeed in the future,” Rainiers President Aaron Artman said. “Our priorities on the Rainiers side have now shifted to other big projects, but we believe in the Stars and wish them well.”

“We’re very proud of the partnership we formed with the Rainiers for the relaunch of the Stars two seasons ago,” Stars owner Lane Smith said. “The Rainiers marketing team created amazing work that ultimately culminated in a highly sought-after league-wide award. We are very excited to take the work formed from this partnership and build on it for years to come.”

Over the course of the club’s two-year union, the Rainiers transformed the Stars into the premier franchise in the Major Arena Soccer League. The Rainiers ADDY-award-winning marketing and creative team produced world-class kits, impactful advertising campaigns, an engaging social media presence, artful field wraps, and more for the Stars.

