Rainiers Rally Past 51s In Extras, 5-2

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Tacoma Rainiers (16-9) climbed to a season-best seven-games over .500 with a 5-2 extra-innings victory over the Las Vegas 51s (13-14) on Wednesday afternoon at Cashman Field.

First baseman D.J. Peterson, left fielder Dario Pizzano, and designated hitter Tyler O’Neill – filling the 4-5-6 spots in the Rainiers lineup – combined to go 6-for-14 with four runs, two doubles, one home run, and three RBI. Recently-acquired third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean also contributed multiple hits, going 2-for-5 with one run, one double, and one RBI.

Rainiers starting pitcher Ryan Weber allowed just two runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings of work. He walked three and struck out three more along the way while not factoring into the decision.

Tacoma opened up the scoring in the top of the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Mejias-Brean lined a one-out single into center field and stole second to put himself in scoring position. Catcher Steven Baron followed with an infield single to put runners on the corners, and center fielder Leonys Martin drove in a run for Tacoma on an RBI force out at second base.

Las Vegas managed a run in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1. A pair of two-out walks put a runner in scoring position for Jeff Glenn, who knocked in the 51s first run of the afternoon on an RBI single to left field.

Jayce Boyd lifted a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Las Vegas their only lead of the contest at 2-1.

Victory looked to be in-hand for the 51s, who held a 2-1 lead and retired the first two Tacoma batters in the top of the ninth inning. Down to their final out, the Rainiers sent -Peterson to the plate, who hammered a solo home run over the left field wall to tie the game at 2-2; it was Peterson’s fourth home run of the season, tying him with Gordon Beckham for the team lead.

Tacoma’s offense erupted for three runs on four hits and a walk in the top of the 11th inning to snag a 5-2 advantage. Peterson opened the frame with a single and was driven in by left fielder Dario Pizzano in the next at-bat with an RBI double to right field. Tyler O’Neill followed with a lined RBI single into left to score Pizzano, and was subsequently driven in on a double to deep center field by Mejias-Brean.

Left-hander Paul Paez, making his Triple-A debut, worked 2.0 perfect innings of scoreless relief for the Rainiers. He did not allow a hit and collected two strikeouts. Ryne Harper worked 2.0 scoreless innings of his own in the ninth and 10th to earn his first win of the year. Evan Marshall escaped a jam in the bottom of the 11th and logged his first save.

Tacoma and Las Vegas continue their series at 7:05 p.m. PT on Thursday at Cashman Field. Rainiers right-hander Sam Gaviglio (1-3, 3.96) and 51s righty Rafael Montero (0-0, 1.74) are slated to start.

