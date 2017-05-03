Seahawks’ Important 2017 Offseason Dates

SEATTLE (CBS) — The Seahawks’ offseason workout program officially kicked off on April 18. However, the team is still several weeks away from training camp (which typically begins at the end of July).
Until then, here are the dates Seahawks fan should keep an eye on:
May 12 – 14: Rookie Minicamp. Seattle’s 11 newly-drafted players will be in attendance, as will rookie undrafted free agents.
May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9: OTA offseason workouts. Organized Team Activities are voluntary, and there are no pads or live contact.
June 13-15: Mandatory minicamp. As the name would imply, all players are required to attend this portion of offseason workouts. Once again, pads are not allowed, but teams can initiation offense-versus-defense situations (just without live contact).
The most action fans will see — outside of the exhibition games — will come in training camp. Dates and tickets have no yet been announced, but those will all be available on the Seahawks’ official website.