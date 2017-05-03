WHL Championship To Be Broadcast On This TV and JOEtv

KENT, May 3, 2017 – The Seattle Thunderbirds and Tribune Broadcasting Seattle today announced they have partnered to broadcast the Regina Pats vs. Seattle Thunderbirds WHL Championship presented by Rogers on This TV and JOEtv.

In the Seattle/Tacoma area This TV can be seen over the air locally on channel 13.2 and on Comcast Cable channel 357. JOEtv can be seen over the air locally on channel 22 and on Comcast Cable channel 110.

Game 1 of the WHL Championship is Friday, May 5, at the Brandt Centre at 6pm. Game 2 is Saturday, May 6, at 6pm in Regina.

The T-Birds will host Games 3, 4 and 5 of the WHL Championship.

Game 3 is Tuesday, May 9, at 7:05pm at ShoWare Center. Game 3 will be a Directors Mortgage 2-for-Tuesday game that will feature two-for-one tickets in all price levels and $2 concession specials on beer, hot dogs, popcorn and soda.

Game 4 of the WHL Championship will be a White Out Wednesday game on May 10. Wear your favorite white T-Birds jersey or t-shirt. The puck drops at 7:05pm at ShoWare Center for Game 4.

Games 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the WHL Championship will be broadcast on This TV. Game 2 of the WHL Championship will be broadcast on JOEtv.

“We are excited our fans will be able to watch our second consecutive appearance in the WHL Championship,” said T-Birds Vice President Colin Campbell. “We have had great fan support all season long and we look for that to continue in the Championship. We are very appreciative of the partnership with Tribune Broadcasting Seattle to have what is going to be an exciting series made available for all our fans in the region to watch.”

Single game playoff tickets for the WHL Championship are currently on sale on the T-Birds website and at the ShoWare Center box office. The ShoWare Center box office is open Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday and Sunday game days at noon.

WHL Championship

Regina vs. Seattle

Game 1 Seattle at Regina Friday, May 5, 6pm – This TV

Game 2 Seattle at Regina Saturday, May 6, 6pm – JOEtv

Game 3 Regina at Seattle, Tuesday, May 9, 7:05pm – This TV

Game 4 Regina at Seattle, Wednesday, May 10, 7:05pm – This TV

Game 5 Regina at Seattle, Friday, May 12, 7:35pm* – This TV

Game 6 Seattle at Regina, Sunday, May 14, 5pm* – This TV

Game 7 Seattle at Regina, Monday, May 15, 6pm* – This TV

*if necessary

All games will also be televised in Western Canada on the full Shaw TV Network, Shaw HD 304, Blue Sky 604, Shaw Direct 120/620 and Access 7 and 70 in Saskatchewan.

About This TV, Q13 FOX and JOEtv

This TV airs on Channel 13.2, Cable 357 in the Seattle/Tacoma market and is the premiere multicast programming service dedicated to movies in the country. Owned by MGM and operated by Tribune Media Company, This TV reaches more than 130 affiliates covering over 85% of the country. Tribune Media also owns and operates Q13 FOX and JOEtv in the Seattle/Tacoma area. Q13 FOX is the home of Q13 News, which provides 10 hours of local news programming weekdays. Q13 FOX is the official television partner of the Seattle Seahawks, Sounders FC and WNBA Seattle Storm. JOEtv is the My Network TV affiliate broadcasting on channel 22/cable 110 and carries a variety of entertainment programming in addition to Sounders FC matches, Storm games, and re-broadcasts of pre-season Seahawks games. In addition, JOEtv is home to the weekend edition of Q13 News This Morning on Saturdays and Sundays from 7am – 11am and Q13 News at 9 every night. For more information visit www.q13fox.com.