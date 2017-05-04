Inslee Slams Congress’ Vote On Health Care

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee slammed Congress’ vote to repeal and replace the national health care plan enacted under former President Barack Obama.
Talking with reporters Thursday, Inslee said that if the House bill were to become law, “it will kick people off of their health insurance, Democrats and Republicans alike.”
The GOP bill faces an uncertain fate and potentially significant revisions in the U.S. Senate.
Eight of the state’s House delegation voted against the measure: all six Democrats, and two Republicans, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dave Reichert. Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted in favor of it. Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse was not in D.C. for the vote because he was caring for his sick wife, but said in a statement on his website that he supports repealing the current law and was happy that the House measure has moved to the Senate.
