Body Found On Beach Identified As Missing Sedro-Woolley Man

May 5, 2017 7:21 AM
Filed Under: missing person, sedro-woolley, snohomish

STANWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A body that washed up on a beach north of Seattle near Stanwood April 2 has been identified as a man reported missing from Sedro-Woolley.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday the county medical examiner identified the body as 47-year-old Carlos Reyes-Rodriguez.

Reyes-Rodriguez was reported missing on Feb. 22 by family members. His vehicle was found near SeaTac March 6.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to Reyes-Rodriguez’s disappearance and death.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 425-388-3845.

