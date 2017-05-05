How The GOP Health Bill Would Affect You

May 5, 2017
Filed Under: gop, gop health care bill, paul ryan

When Republicans in the House voted Thursday to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with their own version, it marked a sea change in what Americans can expect for health insurance coverage. That is, if the plan gets through the Senate. The changes in the House plan are profound.

The House Republican health care bill, called the American Health Care Act, marked a victory for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, who shepherded the measure through a contentious chamber, after pulling an earlier version last month for want of sufficient votes.

