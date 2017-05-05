Rainiers Drop Finale To 51s, 9-1

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Tacoma Rainiers (17-10) dropped their series finale to the Las Vegas 51s (14-15) by a final score of 9-1 on Friday night at Cashman Field.
Third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean (2×2, R, 2B, 2 BB) posted his third consecutive multi-hit game since coming to the Rainiers in a trade, while designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (2×4) also recorded a pair of hits.
Las Vegas jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Tacoma was held quiet until the top of the sixth when a Tyler Smith RBI single cut the 51s lead in half at 2-1.
Mark Lowe surrendered a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, and four runs total, to balloon Las Vegas’ lead to 6-1. Another three-run home run, this time by L.J. Mazzilli in the bottom of the seventh, blew the game wide open at 9-1.
Lowe was credited with two runs on three hits over his 1.0 inning of work. Lane Ratliff also worked 1.0 inning, allowing three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one. Paul Paez wrapped up the game for Tacoma, working a perfect eighth inning.
Tacoma starting pitcher Chris Heston (2-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits over 5.0 innings of work – he walked three and struck out two during the outing.
The Rainiers return home to open an extended homestand beginning with a four-game set against the New Orleans Baby Cakes starting on Saturday. Tacoma right-hander Rob Whalen (0-0, 0.00) and Round Rock righty Odrisamer Despaigne (0-1, 3.06) are set to face off. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT.
