T-Birds Down Pats In Overtime For Game 1 Win

REGINA, SK, May 5, 2017 – Donovan Neuls scored 14 seconds into overtime Friday night in Game 1 of the WHL Championship to give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 2-1 win over the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre.

Mathew Barzal took a wrist shot that came off Regina goalie Tyler Brown to Ethan Bear at the right point. Bear took a slap shot that hit the cross bar and dropped into the crease. Neuls poked the loose puck into the net for the winning goal.

Game 2 of the WHL Championship is Saturday at 6pm at the Brandt Centre.

Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski made 31 saves to get the win and improve his playoff record to 13-2.

The T-Birds will host Games 3 and 4 of the WHL Championship.

Regina outshot Seattle 11-8 in the first period.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead at 4:55 of the second period on a four-on-three power-play goal from Bear. Barzal had the puck in the left circle and crossed it to Bear just inside the top of the right circle. Bear took a slap shot that beat Brown over the blocker. Ryan Gropp had the second assist on the goal.

Both teams had eight shots on goal in the second period. Regina led 19-16 in shots after two periods.

Regina tied the game 1-1 at 12:11 of the third period on a power-play goal by Connor Hobbs. Dawson Leedahl and Sam Steel had the assists.

The Pats outshot the T-Birds 13-9 in the third period and led 32-25 in shots after two periods.

Regina outshot Seattle 32-26 in the game.

Brown finished the game with 24 saves on 26 shots.

WHL Championship

Regina vs. Seattle

Game 1 Seattle 2, at Regina 1, OT

Game 2 Seattle at Regina Saturday, May 6, 6pm

Game 3 Regina at Seattle, Tuesday, May 9, 7:05pm

Game 4 Regina at Seattle, Wednesday, May 10, 7:05pm

Game 5 Regina at Seattle, Friday, May 12, 7:35pm*

Game 6 Seattle at Regina, Sunday, May 14, 5pm*

Game 7 Seattle at Regina, Monday, May 15, 6pm*

*if necessary

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – No scoring. Penalties – Strand, Sea (hooking), 19:06.

Second period – 1, Seattle, Bear 6 (Barzal, Gropp), 4:55 (pp). Penalties – Ottenbreit, Sea (roughing), 3:37. Holmes, Reg (roughing), 3:37. Hobbs, Reg (holding), 4:39. Henry, Reg (delay of game), 7:45. de Wit, Reg (delay of game), 14:05. Moilanen, Sea (checking from behind), 14:24.

Third period – 2, Regina, Hobbs 5 (Leedahl, Steel), 12:11 (pp). Penalties – Zborovskiy, Reg (interference), 2:09. Volcan, Sea (roughing), 10:06. Lockner, Reg (roughing), 10:06. Bear, Sea (hooking), 11:23.

Overtime – 3, Seattle, Neuls 7 (Bear, Barzal), :14. Penalties – No penalties.

Shots on goal – Seattle 8-8-9-1 26, Regina 11-8-13-0 32. Goalies – Seattle, Stankowski 32 shots-31 saves (13-2); Regina, Brown 26-24 (12-6). Power plays – Seattle 1-4; Regina 1-3. A – 6,484. Referees – Jeff Ingram, Reagan Vetter. Linesmen – Sean Dufour, Tarrington Wyonzek.