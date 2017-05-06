Sounders Fall 1-0 at Home in MLS Cup Rematch

SEATTLE (CBS) — For the second-straight week, the Seattle Sounders failed to score the first goal despite leading in possession.

Just over a week ago, Seattle held nearly a 75% possession advantage over the New England Revolution, but were down 3-0 in the 76 minute. The Sounders mounted a three-goal late comeback to capture a draw at home.

This week, the Sounders weren’t as fortunate.

Squaring off against Toronto FC for the first time since hoisting the MLS Cup at BMO Field back in December, Seattle surrendered a first half penalty kick to USMNT forward Jozy Altidore. From there, Toronto bunkered and played sound defense as Seattle lost their first game at home on the season, 1-0.

Toronto were without their leading goal scorer and former MLS MVP, Sebastian Giovinco, who did not make the trip to Seattle. They still recorded 11 shots, five on goal, and if not for another Stefan Frei diving save on Altidore, could’ve finished with more than just the one goal.

Defensively, though, the Reds played their part perfectly. Toronto contained Nicolas Lodeiro and Clint Dempsey in the midfield, limiting the two to move forward at the same time. They allowed just two shots on goal en route to recording their fifth shutout on the season.

For Seattle, it was the same old song and dance, as they struggled to find opportunities in the final third despite a 63 percent possession advantage.

“I think overall, there’s a lot of frustration in that locker room,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “We’re tired of the same storyline of extended possession and getting a bunch of chances. That storyline is growing old very fast.”

After a pair of home matches, the Sounders head back out on the road to take on Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Chicago Fire (3-3-2).