Pats Even Championship Series With Game 2 Overtime Win

REGINA, SK, May 6, 2017 — The Regina Pats defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 in overtime Saturday night at the Brandt Centre in Game 2 of the WHL Championship presented by Rogers. The series is now tied 1-1.

Josh Mahura scored the game-winning goal for Regina at 5:22 of overtime on the power play.

The T-Birds will host Games 3, 4 and 5 of the WHL Championship.

Game 3 is Tuesday, May 9, at 7:05pm at ShoWare Center. Game 3 will be a Directors Mortgage 2-for-Tuesday game that will feature two-for-one tickets in all price levels and $2 concession specials on hot dogs, popcorn and soda and two-for-one beer purchases.

Game 4 of the WHL Championship will be a White Out Wednesday game on May 10. Wear your favorite white T-Birds jersey or t-shirt. The puck drops at 7:05pm at ShoWare Center for Game 4.

Game 5 is Friday at ShoWare Center at 7:05pm.

Regina took a 1-0 lead 50 seconds into the first period on an unassisted goal from Sam Steel.

Seattle outshot Regina 9-5 in the first period.

The T-Birds struck for three goals in 56 seconds early in the second period to take a 3-1 lead.

The T-Birds tied the game 1-1 at 3:56 of the first. Donovan Neuls passed the puck to Austin Strand at the left point. Strand took a wrist shot with Alexander True screening Regina goalie Tyler Brown. Strand’s shot hit a Regina defenseman and trickled into the goal.

The T-Birds struck again 12 seconds later on a Turner Ottenbreit slap shot. Mathew Barzal had the puck in the left corner and centered it to Ottenbreit at the mid-point. Ottenbreit one-timed the pass and beat Brown low on the glove side.

Seattle took a 3-1 lead at 4:52 of the second on a power-play goal from True. Ethan Bear passed the puck to Ryan Gropp in the right circle. Gropp one-timed the pass and Brown made the save. True swept the rebound past Brown at the post for his ninth goal of the playoffs.

Regina cut the lead to one goal on a power-play goal by Mahura at 18:35 of the second. Dawson Leedahl and Steel had the assists.

The T-Birds outshot the Pats 10-8 in the second and led 19-13 in shots after two periods.

The Pats tied the game 3-3 at 5:20 of the third period on an unassisted goal by Filip Ahl.

Regina outshot Seattle 11-10 in the third period. The T-Birds led 29-24 in shots after regulation.

Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski made 22 saves on 26 shots and his playoff record is now 13-3.

Brown had 27 saves on 30 shots and his playoff record is now 13-6.

WHL Championship

Regina vs. Seattle

Game 1 Seattle 2, at Regina 1, OT

Game 2 At Regina 4, Seattle 3, OT

Game 3 Regina at Seattle, Tuesday, May 9, 7:05pm

Game 4 Regina at Seattle, Wednesday, May 10, 7:05pm

Game 5 Regina at Seattle, Friday, May 12, 7:35pm

Game 6 Seattle at Regina, Sunday, May 14, 5pm*

Game 7 Seattle at Regina, Monday, May 15, 6pm*

*if necessary

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Regina, Steel 9, :50. Penalties – Wedman, Sea (interference), 2:31. Wedman, Sea (interference), 2:31. Kolesar, Sea (high-sticking), 13:22. Sloboshan, Reg (holding), 16:54.

Second period – 2, Seattle, Strand 5 (Neuls), 3:56. 3, Seattle, Ottenbreit 2 (Barzal), 4:12. 4, Seattle, True 9 (Gropp, Bear), 4:52. Penalties – Sloboshan, Reg (tripping), 4:28. Wagner, Reg (interference), 6:45. Eansor, Sea (tripping), 9:44. Strand, Sea (high-sticking), 11:27. Adams, Sea (interference), 16:29. Neuls, Sea (checking from behind), 18:00.

Third period – 6, Regina, Ahl 5, 5:20. Penalties – Kolesar, Sea (kneeing), 4:59.

Overtime – 7, Regina, Mahura 6 (Ahl, Leedahl), 5:22 (pp). Penalties – No penalties.

Shots on goal – Seattle 9-10-10-1 30, Regina 5-8-11-2 26. Goalies – Seattle, Stankowski 26 shots-22 saves (13-3); Regina, Brown 30-27 (13-6). Power plays – Seattle 1-3; Regina 2-7. A – 6,484. Referees – Steve Papp, Chris Crich. Linesmen – Chad Huseby, Cody Huseby.