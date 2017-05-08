UPDATE: Ed Murray Will Not Seek Re-Election

SEATTLE (CBS) — Seattle mayor Ed Murray announced Tuesday he plans to from the mayoral race.
Murray, 62, has been serving as the mayor of Seattle since 2013 and initially announced he was planning to run for re-election in February 2016.
On Tuesday, however, Murray announced he would not be renewing his campaign.
Murray, a Democrat and Seattle’s first openly gay mayor, has been popular through most of his tenure. A 2014 EMC poll showed him at a 70% favorable rating following his election, the highest in recent history. However, he has faced critiques in the latter half of his tenure in part due to his consistent support of the Seattle Tunnel Project, a controversial project which has fallen more than two years behind deadline and racked up nearly $233 million in cost overruns. Sexual abuse allegations — which the Mayor and his team have heartily denied — were also brought forward in April 2017 (read more about that here.)
Other candidates in the mayoral race include former Seattle mayor Mike McGinn, activist Mary Moon, and attorney and community organizer Nikkita Oliver.