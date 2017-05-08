REPORT: Murray Considering Dropping Out Of Race

SEATTLE (CBS) — Seattle mayor Ed Murray may announce he will not be running for re-election as early as this week, according to KING-5.
Murray, 62, has been serving as the mayor of Seattle since 2013 and initially announced he was planning to run for re-election in February 2016.
“I love being a mayor more than anything I have ever done,” he said in an interview announcing his second campaign.
Murray, a Democrat and Seattle’s first openly gay mayor, has been popular through most of his tenure. A 2014 EMC poll showed him at a 70% favorable rating following his election, the highest in recent history. However, he has faced critiques in the latter half of his tenure in part due to his consistent support of the Seattle Tunnel Project, a controversial project which has fallen more than two years behind deadline and racked up nearly $233 million in cost overruns. Sexual abuse allegations — which the Mayor and his team have heartily denied — were also brought forward in April 2017 (read more about that here.)
Other candidates in the mayoral race include former Seattle mayor Mike McGinn, activist Mary Moon, and attorney and community organizer Nikkita Oliver.
The deadline to file for mayoral election is May 19 (with May 22 being the last day to withdraw).