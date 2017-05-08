Seahawks Add RB Mike Davis Off Waivers

May 8, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: mike davis, seahawks, Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — The Seattle Seahawks have claimed former San Fransisco 49ers running back Mike Davis off waivers, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The 49ers waived Davis, 24, Thursday after two seasons in San Francisco, during which he rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown.

The 5’9, 223-pound former fourth-round pick will compete with fellow Seahawks halfbacks Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, Alex Collins, Chris Carson and Eddie Lacy at training camp this August for a shot at Seattle’s roster.

 

