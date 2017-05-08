Thorns and Reign Play to 2-2 Draw in NWSL

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Allie Long scored on a header in the 82nd minute and the Portland Thorns pulled into a 2-2 draw with the rival Seattle Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday night.

Jessica Fishlock and Merritt Mathias each scored to put the Reign in front in the first half.

Megan Rapinoe nearly added a third goal for the Reign in the 78th minute, but Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna French dove to knock it away as a crowd announced at 16,160 fans looked on.

Rapinoe and Fishlock lead the Reign with a pair of goals apiece this season.

Fishlock’s goal from distance in the second minute gave Seattle the early lead. Her own goal was the equalizer for the Thorns in the 37th minute. Moments later, Mathias scored to give Seattle back the lead.

Interestingly, it was the third own goal in three NWSL matches on Saturday, as the league entered its second month.

“This is a fun game to be a part of, two rivals, two good teams playing good soccer, high-energy soccer,” Portland coach Mark Parsons said. “This is what it’s all about.”

Seattle coach Laura Harvey added: “These games are never boring. There’s always something about them that makes them exciting.”

Earlier in the day, Francisco Ordega scored a pair of goals in the Washington Spirit’s 4-3 victory over Sky Blue. Ordega’s goal in the 56th minute put the Spirit up 4-2 before Sarah Killion’s penalty kick in the 71st minute for Sky Blue. Both teams are 1-2-1.

Julie Ertz scored in Chicago’s 2-0 victory at home over the Houston Dash. The Red Stars also benefited from an own goal to improve to 2-2-0.

The Dash saw the return of midfielder Morgan Brian, who was subbed into the game after sitting out the first month of the season with a sprained right knee.

Undefeated North Carolina FC, the defending NWSL champions as the Western New York Flash last season, play at the Boston Breakers on Sunday. FC Kansas City hosts the Orlando Pride.