Seahawks Sign Veteran DE David Bass, Releases 8 Others

May 9, 2017 2:20 PM
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seahawks have signed veteran defensive end David Bass as Seattle continues to look for options on the defensive front.

Seattle announced the signing of Bass on Tuesday, along with the release of eight players, ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Bass spent the past two seasons with Tennessee. He started seven games during the 2015 seasons with the Titans and had a career-high 36 tackles, but had more of a reserve role last season. Bass spent his first two seasons in the league with Chicago.

Among those released by Seattle was cornerback Perrish Cox, running back George Famer and kicker John Lunsford, leaving the Seahawks with Blair Walsh as the only kicker on the roster.
