Sounders FC, Rainier Partner to Build Soccer-Specific Stadium

SEATTLE (CBS) — During halftime of Saturday’s match between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC, owner Adrian Hanauer joined ESPN’s Taylor Twellman to break news on the future of soccer in Seattle.
Sounders FC will partner with the Tacoma Rainiers in building a soccer-specific stadium and relocating their United Soccer League team, S2, to Tacoma.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be moving forward with the Tacoma Rainiers and City of Tacoma, progressing toward construction of a soccer-specific stadium,” Hanauer said.
The Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and play in the Pacific Coast League. The site of the new stadium is on the same land as the Rainiers home of Cheney Stadium.
The proposed 5,000 seat stadium would replace Starfire Arena, where S2 currently plays their home matches.
“This is the art of the possible,” Rainiers president Aaron Artman said. “Now that both parties have agreed on a structure to move forward — as one entity representing USL soccer in Tacoma — it gives us the ability to work together to try to deliver a first-class stadium experience.”
Sounders FC will still continue to use Starfire Sports Complex as a training ground for their first team, S2 and academy teams, with the new arena becoming a hub for USL matchdays in the greater Seattle Area.
“Partnering with the Rainiers to provide a first-class matchday atmosphere for our USL team is going to be very beneficial in developing our players,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerway said.
Both organizations put out a press release on Monday with details, which can be read here:
-Sounders press release
-Rainiers press release