Former Mariner Smoak Homers as Toronto Beats Seattle 7-2

TORONTO (AP) — Steve Pearce hit a three-run home run, Justin Smoak had a solo homer and finished with four RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Mariners 7-2 on Thursday night, snapping Seattle’s win streak at four.

Marco Estrada (2-2) allowed two runs over six innings for the Blue Jays, who have won four of five.

Smoak went 3 for 3 with a walk against his former team. He had an RBI single in the first, walked in the fourth, singled home two runs in the fifth, and connected off rookie Sam Gaviglio in the seventh.

Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer but Seattle’s offense came up empty after the first inning.

After scoring 21 runs in their previous two games, the Mariners jumped on Estrada in the first. Jean Segura led off with a double and Cruz drilled a one-out homer into the center field party deck, his eighth.

Smoak halved the deficit with an RBI single off Chase De Jong in the bottom half.

Toronto took the lead by scoring five times in a two-out rally in the fifth. Smoak lined a bases-loaded single over the head of shortstop Segura, who had shifted out behind second base, and Pearce followed with his fourth home run.

Aaron Loup, Jason Grilli and Leonel Campos each worked one inning of relief for the Blue Jays.

De Jong (0-3) allowed six runs in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 2B Robinson Cano (right quadriceps) was scratched from the starting lineup. Cano left Tuesday’s win at Philadelphia after four innings with the same injury. … LHP James Paxton (left forearm) played catch at 60 feet at Safeco Field on Thursday and will be reevaluated Friday. … Seattle claimed RHP Casey Lawrence on waivers from Toronto, recalled LHP Zac Curtis from Double-A Arkansas and optioned RHP Dan Altavilla to Triple-A Tacoma. To make room for Lawrence, RHP Evan Scribner was moved from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL.

Blue Jays: LHP Francisco Liriano (sore shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL. Toronto recalled Campos from Triple-A Buffalo. … Kendrys Morales (left hamstring) missed his second straight game. Manager John Gibbons said Morales might be available to pinch hit Friday.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Christian Bergman (0-0, 2.45 ERA) will make his first start of the season. He allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings in a May 7 relief appearance against Texas. Bergman made 15 major league starts with Colorado over the previous three seasons.

Blue Jays: RHP Joe Biagini (0-1, 2.78) makes his second start since joining Toronto’s injury-riddled rotation. Biagini pitched four shutout innings at Tampa Bay last Sunday.

___

