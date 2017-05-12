Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine

It’s time to show who’s really the best athlete in the family!
Bring your family and friends to Renton Memorial Stadium and join Seattle Seahawks star Doug Baldwin in the
Doug Baldwin Family Combine Sunday, June 25!
At the Doug Baldwin Family Combine, hosted by CBS Radio Seattle and brought to you by Coordinated Care of Washington, you and your family can test your skills (and have some fun!) going through some of the best events from the NFL Combine, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, punt returns, passing and more!
The Doug Baldwin Family Combine brings family fun and activities for all ages and fitness levels! Each activity during your wave is optional, and if you want to sit one out, you can enjoy the sunshine and our on-site food trucks!
So turn off the TV, lace up the sneakers, and get outside as Doug Baldwin cheers you on!
Registration is open now! SIGN-UP
It all kicks off on Sunday, June 25th at Renton Memorial Stadium (map). Register for one of five waves, with the first wave beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Why Join?
Exercising can be fun! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being active has a lifetime of benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke, strengthening bones and muscles, and improving mental health and mood!
Full List of Activities
40-Yard dash
Vertical Jump
Broad Jump
20-Yard Shuttle
3-Cone Drill
The Gauntlet (a chance to catch five passes)
Stair Climb (starting at the bottom of the stadium’s stairs,
run, jog or walk to the top to the top and ring the bell!)
Punt Return
Passing Throw (throw a football through a target 5-15 feet
away for points!)
Mini-Camp (run through a combination of horizontal tire
ladder, cone slalom and free-standing tackling dummies).