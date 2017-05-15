LISTEN: TBirds Win WHL Championship in Overtime

SEATTLE (CBS) — It was an exciting weekend for Seattle Thunderbirds fans…
On Friday night, in the final game of the season at ShoWare Center, the TBirds scored seven goals enroute to a 7-4 victory over the Regina Pats to take a 3-2 series lead in the WHL Championships.
Then, on the road Sunday in Regina for Game 6, the TBirds stormed back in the final five minutes, erasing a two-goal deficit to send the game into overtime.
And Alexander True delivered for Seattle, scoring the biggest goal in franchise history…
For Seattle, the win marks the team’s first WHL title in their 40 year history. The TBirds are the first US team to win the Ed Chynoweth Cup since the Portland Winterhawks in 2013.
The Thunderbirds now move on to play in the Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ontario. The Canadian Hockey League Championship is a round-robin tournament featuring the Erie Otters, champions of the Ontario Hockey League, the Saint John Seadogs, winners of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and the Windsor Spitfires, the host city’s team.
Seattle is looking to become just the second US team to win the Memorial Cup since 2000, with the Spokane Chiefs hoisting the cup in 2008.