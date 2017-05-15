Chief Asks For Review In Incident At Seattle Mayor’s Home

SEATTLE (AP) – Police have released dash camera video in connection with an officer response to a “suspicious person” report at Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s home last summer.
The incident came to light last month after a lawyer for a man accusing Murray of sexual abuse filed a subpoena asking for the records.
Seattle police posted on their website Monday records related to the June 24, 2016 call. In the video, police are heard knocking on a door and then someone who sounds like Murray says “he just went away.” Officers clear the incident soon after.
Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole also said she has asked the Office of Professional Accountability to investigate the police response that night “on behalf of those who have publicly expressed concerns regarding this incident.”
A Murray spokesman called the subpoena “outlandish” and unrelated to the lawsuit, which Murray says is politically motivated.
