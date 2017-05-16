Register here for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine 

Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him To Drop Flynn Probe

CBS News May 16, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, james comey, michael flynn

Last Updated May 16, 2017 6:41 PM EDT

President Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn’s ties with Russia and with Turkey, according to a memo written by Comey documenting their meeting, CBS News’ Andres Triay and Jeff Pegues confirmed Tuesday.

The day after Flynn submitted his resignation, February 14, Mr. Trump met with Comey in the Oval Office and told him, “I hope you can let this go,” according to the Comey memo. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” Mr. Trump said. The Times reported that Comey, according to his memo, said in response, “I agree he is a good guy.”

The memo, first reported by the New York Times, was part of a paper trail Comey used to document “the president’s improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation,” Times reporter Michael Schmidt wrote. A source familiar with the matter told CBS News that Comey wrote the memos because “Comey is a careful lawyer,” and he knew he had to be careful with this situation.

Read more on CBS News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

SIGN UP!
DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

Listen