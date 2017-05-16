Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him To Drop Flynn Probe

Last Updated May 16, 2017 6:41 PM EDT
President Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn’s ties with Russia and with Turkey, according to a memo written by Comey documenting their meeting, CBS News’ Andres Triay and Jeff Pegues confirmed Tuesday.
The day after Flynn submitted his resignation, February 14, Mr. Trump met with Comey in the Oval Office and told him, “I hope you can let this go,” according to the Comey memo. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” Mr. Trump said. The Times reported that Comey, according to his memo, said in response, “I agree he is a good guy.”
The memo, first reported by the New York Times, was part of a paper trail Comey used to document “the president’s improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation,” Times reporter Michael Schmidt wrote. A source familiar with the matter told CBS News that Comey wrote the memos because “Comey is a careful lawyer,” and he knew he had to be careful with this situation.